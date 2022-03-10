Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Short Interest Update

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,020,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the January 31st total of 48,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $726,031.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $558,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,261,350 shares of company stock worth $48,706,915 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SNAP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Snap in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $33.68 on Thursday. Snap has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of -102.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

