SnowSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $439,109.77 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $439,109.77 and approximately $30,727.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00002411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00043280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.06 or 0.06605308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,313.23 or 0.99872953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00042105 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 462,744 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

