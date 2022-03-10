Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) Short Interest Update

Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the February 13th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,953,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Social Life Network stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,281,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,624,285. Social Life Network has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

Social Life Network, Inc is an artificial intelligence and blockchain powered social network and eCommerce technology company. It is engaged in providing custom niche network services to connect global business professionals and consumers in the residential real estate industry, the legal global cannabis industry, sports verticals including racket sports, golf, cycling, soccer, space exploration, auto racing, travel, hunting, fishing and camping.

