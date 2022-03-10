Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives $10.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.
About Solid Biosciences (Get Rating)
Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
