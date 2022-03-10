Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives $10.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 103.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 560,876 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 79.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 250,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 6.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 60,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 83.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 388,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

