Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.09. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:SOM opened at GBX 490.90 ($6.43) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 525.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of £275.10 million and a P/E ratio of 11.41. Somero Enterprises has a one year low of GBX 355 ($4.65) and a one year high of GBX 610 ($7.99).

Get Somero Enterprises alerts:

About Somero Enterprises (Get Rating)

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-840 Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Somero Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Somero Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.