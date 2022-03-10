Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.09. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:SOM opened at GBX 490.90 ($6.43) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 525.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of £275.10 million and a P/E ratio of 11.41. Somero Enterprises has a one year low of GBX 355 ($4.65) and a one year high of GBX 610 ($7.99).
About Somero Enterprises (Get Rating)
Read More
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Somero Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Somero Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.