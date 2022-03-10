Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) President Sells $143,988.00 in Stock

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $143,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeff Dyke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Jeff Dyke sold 6,395 shares of Sonic Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $334,906.15.

NYSE:SAH opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.26. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.94%.

SAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

