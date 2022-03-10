Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The RFJ Auto buyout has substantially boosted Sonic’s portfolio and geographical footprint. The deal has catapulted Sonic into the top-five biggest dealership groups in the United States and is expected to add $3.2 billion to Sonic’s annual revenues. Sonic’s EchoPark unit is the major growth engine of the firm. The company is likely to gain from strong organic growth fueled by its EchoPark unit expansion. However, Sonic’s aggressive expansion policy is leading to a steep rise in SG&A costs which might hurt margins. The company is also bearing the onslaught of chip crisis which has tightened inventory. Low inventory levels are particularly conspicuous in the new vehicle segment. Elevated leverage is another concern. Investors are thus recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

SAH has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of SAH stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,176. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average of $50.40. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $143,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,563,000 after buying an additional 522,895 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 59,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,191,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,289,000 after acquiring an additional 141,294 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 42,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

