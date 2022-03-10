SonoCoin Price Tops $0.0291 (SONO)

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One SonoCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SonoCoin has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. SonoCoin has a total market cap of $823,088.77 and $2,288.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00043212 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.16 or 0.06604104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,215.52 or 0.99833191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00041689 BTC.

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin . The official website for SonoCoin is sonocoin.io . SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

