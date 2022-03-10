Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.930-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Sotera Health stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 892,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,145. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 42.00%. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sotera Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sotera Health by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

