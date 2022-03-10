Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Southern also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.600 EPS.

Southern stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.85. 188,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,382,531. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. Southern has a 52-week low of $58.53 and a 52-week high of $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other Southern news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,558 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

