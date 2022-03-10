Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) to announce $4.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.44 billion and the highest is $4.63 billion. Southwest Airlines reported sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $21.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.63 billion to $22.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.23 billion to $25.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

NYSE LUV opened at $40.66 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $456,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,886 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after purchasing an additional 659,594 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 665,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after purchasing an additional 795,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

