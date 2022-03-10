SparksPay Reaches Market Cap of $17,053.36 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a market cap of $17,053.36 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000237 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 256.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,095,855 coins and its circulating supply is 10,853,428 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

