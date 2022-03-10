Spartan Protocol Price Reaches $0.13 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.23 million and approximately $679,913.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00043252 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.74 or 0.06601659 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,437.51 or 0.99877032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00042292 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 102,633,373 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

