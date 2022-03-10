SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.06 billion.

Shares of SPTN traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,059. SpartanNash has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPTN shares. Northcoast Research cut SpartanNash from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in SpartanNash by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SpartanNash by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

