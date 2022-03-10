SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.92

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.92 and last traded at $47.92, with a volume of 2721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.96.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

