Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 97.50 Per Share

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 97.50 ($1.28) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SPX opened at £118.70 ($155.53) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13. The firm has a market cap of £8.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is £130.07 and its 200 day moving average price is £148.47. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of £107.85 ($141.31) and a 12-month high of £172.25 ($225.69).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPX shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a £115 ($150.68) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £150.50 ($197.20) to £135.90 ($178.07) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a £151 ($197.85) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £127.98 ($167.69).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

