Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 244.71 ($3.21).

SPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group to GBX 347 ($4.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

LON:SPI traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 234.50 ($3.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,112. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 236.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 236.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Spire Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of GBX 152.60 ($2.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 270 ($3.54). The stock has a market cap of £940.62 million and a P/E ratio of -96.88.

In related news, insider Ian Cheshire purchased 8,846 shares of Spire Healthcare Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £19,903.50 ($26,079.01).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

