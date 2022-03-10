Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,924 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $111,071,000 after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.04.

NYSE EOG opened at $113.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.48. The company has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $122.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.