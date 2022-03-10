Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $14,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.14.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $399.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $380.91 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $479.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $537.26.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

