Spire Wealth Management Has $10.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,463 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 115.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 120,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 64,624 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 273,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,606,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 303,484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

