Spire Wealth Management Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 516.2% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,748,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977,434 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,043 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.0% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,134,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,330 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,232 shares during the period.

VCSH stock opened at $78.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.54 and a 52-week high of $82.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

