Spire Wealth Management Purchases 3,809 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $226.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $213.65 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

