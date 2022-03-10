Spire Wealth Management Purchases 6,070 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $12,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Allstate by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Allstate by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,363,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,239,000 after purchasing an additional 230,335 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,401,000 after purchasing an additional 163,119 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,613,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,492,000 after purchasing an additional 53,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Allstate by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,644,000 after purchasing an additional 80,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $122.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.65. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.79.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

