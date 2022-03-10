SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Short Interest Update

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 484,500 shares, an increase of 2,606.7% from the February 13th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,452,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SponsorsOne stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 1,406,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,430,819. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. SponsorsOne has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

SponsorsOne Inc, an early stage technology company, develops and operates a cloud based social sponsorship platform in the United States and Canada. The company develops SponsorsCloud, a platform for connecting and facilitating one-to one engagement between corporations to users in social networks. It also operates SponsorCoin, a platform that integrates with social networks and enables the delivery of the smart, social media marketing campaigns, and facilates transactions through its e-commerce platform, which supports the exchange of goods and services between brands and users using its digital currency SponsorCoin; and SponsorCoin and cash, a currency used to compensate the users for interacting, engaging, and creating social media content around a brands campaign.

