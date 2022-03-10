Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.06

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 2887684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $226,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportradar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.