Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.140-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $249 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.69 million.Sprout Social also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.040 EPS.

Sprout Social stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.48. The company had a trading volume of 553,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average is $100.15. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.91.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $55,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $349,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,327,897. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,033,000 after purchasing an additional 45,923 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 546,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,531,000 after purchasing an additional 91,442 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,681,000 after purchasing an additional 254,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,647,000 after purchasing an additional 167,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,435,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

