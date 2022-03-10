SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $308.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $308.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $299.30 million to $315.00 million. SPX posted sales of $398.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

SPXC stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.99. The company had a trading volume of 148,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,947. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,735,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SPX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,324,000 after acquiring an additional 198,537 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SPX by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in SPX by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

