Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $248,000 in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 134.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,489,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,314,000 after purchasing an additional 853,576 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 41.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,061,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,897,000 after purchasing an additional 311,494 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 929,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 200,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

CORT opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CORT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

