Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 47.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 24.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 794.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.13.

LNC opened at $62.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $56.41 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.01.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

