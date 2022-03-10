Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 26,115 eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,115 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of eGain as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in eGain by 95.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in eGain in the second quarter worth $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in eGain in the third quarter worth $125,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in eGain by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in eGain by 9.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 49.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $244,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on EGAN shares. StockNews.com lowered eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $11.94 on Thursday. eGain Co. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $375.99 million, a PE ratio of 132.68 and a beta of 0.40.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that eGain Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

