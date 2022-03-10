Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.14% of HyreCar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYRE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 5,862.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 29,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after buying an additional 171,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 140,379 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 134,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HyreCar stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. HyreCar Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of HyreCar from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

