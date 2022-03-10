Stacks Market Capitalization Hits $1.93 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 31.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00003777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $461.91 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stacks has traded up 23.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00252212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00185413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00043644 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000982 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00027805 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stacks

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,302,532,734 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

