Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, a growth of 425.4% from the February 13th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 46,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,592. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94.

SCBFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 590 ($7.73) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.94) to GBX 580 ($7.60) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 600 ($7.86) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.00.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

