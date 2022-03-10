Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, a growth of 425.4% from the February 13th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 46,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,592. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94.

SCBFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 590 ($7.73) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.94) to GBX 580 ($7.60) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 600 ($7.86) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.00.

Standard Chartered Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

