Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) 1-Day Volume Tops $8.21 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $127.64 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0879 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

STPT is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,836,946 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

