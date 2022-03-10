Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) to post sales of $185.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $184.10 million to $187.28 million. Standex International reported sales of $172.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $736.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $732.90 million to $740.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $776.20 million, with estimates ranging from $775.29 million to $777.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $185.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.78 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 106.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXI traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $105.20. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.26. Standex International has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $121.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

