Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) to post sales of $185.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $184.10 million to $187.28 million. Standex International reported sales of $172.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $736.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $732.90 million to $740.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $776.20 million, with estimates ranging from $775.29 million to $777.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Standex International.
Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $185.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.78 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 106.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SXI traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $105.20. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.26. Standex International has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $121.44.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.
About Standex International (Get Rating)
Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.
