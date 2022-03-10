STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Price Tops $0.32

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. One STARSHIP coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STARSHIP has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $5.98 million and $7,969.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STARSHIP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043107 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.23 or 0.06600168 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,280.16 or 0.99973931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00041957 BTC.

STARSHIP Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STARSHIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STARSHIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STARSHIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.