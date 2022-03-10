State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

Shares of STFC opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. State Auto Financial has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $52.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.34.

In other news, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 65,371 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $3,367,260.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STFC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 79.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About State Auto Financial (Get Rating)

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.