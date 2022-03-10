State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 735 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $48,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 42.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 156.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $165.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.51 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.74.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.70.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

