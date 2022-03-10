State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 955 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

FBHS opened at $84.97 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average is $97.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.22%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

