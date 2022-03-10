Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STLC shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Stelco in a research note on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Stelco to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

STLC stock traded up C$1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$46.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,363. The company has a market cap of C$3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 2.44. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$24.55 and a 12 month high of C$51.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.67%.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

