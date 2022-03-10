Stem (NYSE:STEM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.79

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 112114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STEM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 8.00.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Stem had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The company had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter.

In other news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $96,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $775,950.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,121 shares of company stock worth $1,094,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

