Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €220.57 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Stevanato Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.580 EPS and its FY22 guidance to €0.49-0.51 EPS.

Shares of STVN traded down €0.16 ($0.17) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €15.52 ($16.87). The company had a trading volume of 284,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,409. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 1-year high of €29.18 ($31.72). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

STVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.69 ($26.83).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 1,476.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 32,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,079,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

