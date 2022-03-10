Stevanato Group Spa Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Stevanato Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.69 ($26.83).

Shares of STVN traded down €0.51 ($0.55) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €15.17 ($16.49). The company had a trading volume of 5,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,817. The business has a fifty day moving average of €17.56 and a 200-day moving average of €22.13. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 12 month high of €29.18 ($31.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The company had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,342,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 151,235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 1,476.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 32,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

