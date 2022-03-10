Steven Broz Sells 1,068 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Broz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32.

NYSE:PGR opened at $104.10 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.08.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

