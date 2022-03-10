Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Stitch Fix updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SFIX opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $69.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SFIX shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 73,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $1,363,898.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,069,286 shares of company stock worth $19,442,269. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 19,280 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 17,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.