Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut Stitch Fix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.17.

SFIX opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $69.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 73,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $1,363,898.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,069,286 shares of company stock worth $19,442,269 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

