Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Toro Put Options (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,176 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Toro by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,284,000 after buying an additional 97,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $84.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.55. Toro has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Toro will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

