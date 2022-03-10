Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 48,225 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 850% compared to the typical volume of 5,076 put options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,939,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,614,000 after purchasing an additional 294,425 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,344,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,085,000 after purchasing an additional 399,553 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,840,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,516 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after buying an additional 423,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after buying an additional 204,139 shares in the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CS traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,172,045. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

