Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Call Options (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,191 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 606% compared to the typical volume of 735 call options.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.00) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
