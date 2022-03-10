StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FUNC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First United from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get First United alerts:

Shares of First United stock opened at $21.95 on Thursday. First United has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $145.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.82.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First United will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First United by 660.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First United during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First United by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First United by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First United Company Profile (Get Rating)

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.